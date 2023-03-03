Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Ivey!

Meet Ivey, a very special, extra squishy girl who’s been looking for love in all the wrong places. She is a popular yard buddy at playtime and she seems to simply adore people. All the people. Ivey looks a little like a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, though we don’t really know what her heritage is. We love her stocky frame and her unusual color. Oh! And Ivey sings! She has the most beautiful voice and happy song! This girl is absolutely lovable! Maybe you’re looking for a relaxed pup to make your world complete? Apply today to meet Ivey! www.landerpets.org

Advertisement