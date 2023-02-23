Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Hank!

Are you looking for an extra large, extra lovable, extra handsome fellow to complete your world? That’s amazing! Because Hank has been looking for you and he is very extra! This 4 year old mastiff cross is a big, squishy, lumbering goofball. He has good house manners and he loves a nice yard for the occasional burst of zoomies. His joyful bounces are awe inspiring. He is a gentle giant, great with dogs and all people, large and small. This guy is currently enjoying life in a wonderful foster home so please reach out with our easy application questionnaire so we can arrange a date. www.landerpets.org

