Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Grizz!

Meet your new best bud! Grizz is a mature, completely amazing sidekick! He loves car rides, snuggling and watching football. He is laid back, easy going and enjoys our play groups at the shelter. Grizz has a fabulous smile and a great attitude! This guy is currently in an incredible foster home. His temporary family reports that he is a wonderful houseguest with good manners and the best snuggle skills! If you have an open spot on your team, pick this meatball! It’s surely a win- win! Reach out today at www.landerpets.org to just send in our easy questionnaire to arrange a date to draft this pick.

Advertisement