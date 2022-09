Pet of the week is… Dolly!

Dolly is as low maintenance as they come. This lovely, mature lady is quiet and a little silly once she’s comfortable. Dolly is looking for a peaceful home where she can take her time to blossom. She would love someone patient to adore her. She is pretty reclusive so she has been repeatedly overlooked in favor of the more demanding, interactive kitties. This girl is really a hidden gem. Apply now to arrange a visit.