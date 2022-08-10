Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet Copper!

Pet of the week is… Copper!

Copper is still looking for her turn to be loved. This sweet girl has been with us for 8 long months and there have been no applications to adopt. She has watched many of her friends find loving homes, most recently, her buddy Biggie. Copper had a short foster adventure and showed herself to be a wonderful family companion. She was well behaved and polite during her visit. She is now a little depressed and is hoping for a forever home of her own. She is easy going and happy to cuddle or join in family activities.

She is a beautiful girl with the funniest ears! She doesn’t like blueberries but she loves chasing squirrels. If you think she might be a great fit for your family, she would love to meet you! Give us a call to chat more about Copper at 307-330-5200.