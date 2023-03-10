Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Chuck!

Meet Chuck! He’s a super fit red boxer mix with amazing bat ears! We’d guess him to be about 2 years old and he’s ready to be the best adventure buddy you ever had! This guy adores all the people and many dogs. Chuck has been with us for a month now and he’s been completely overlooked. He’d love to be adopted and have the chance to be someone’s cuddly couch potato! Until then, this handsome hunk would be happy with a foster home just to give him a break from the shelter, even for a while. (Think cabin fever but stuck in a concrete kennel with annoying neighbors who bark all night). The shelter life is really hard on some dogs- particularly the ones who long to be with people. That’s this sweet guy! He promises to be a polite roommate! Reach out today to get Chuck out of his kennel and onto your sofa! Apply to adopt or foster- both options save lives! www.landerpets.org

