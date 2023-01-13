Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Meet Chili!

Sweet Chili

Don’t let the winter’s cold get you down. Snuggle up with this big House Hippo in his snazzy teal jammies! Chili has requested a home with a big soft bed, warm fluffy blankets and lots of snacks. He doesn’t care what kind, as long as there are plenty. He is incredibly smart, eager to please and very intense. He needs an experienced owner who can handle such a physique and that stubborn bulldog focus. This hunk is extremely clean and he thrives on routines. He adores women. He would be perfectly happy as an only dog, the center of your world but a compatible female canine companion might be someone fun to play with. He and Yeja have a beautiful relationship. He is a respectful blockhead and she keeps him on his best behavior. If you don’t have cats and you understand bully breeds, maybe Chili is your dream dog! We sure love this guy! Apply today if you think he might be a great fit for your world! www.landerpets.org