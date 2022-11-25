Lander Pet Connection, Pet of the Week – Meet April!

April is an LPC Staff Favorite! This mature lady had a rough start in life and has overcome years of abuse and starvation. She was not treated kindly by humans so her trust is a priceless gift that must be earned. She is very smart and incredibly lovable. She is looking for her special person to bond with and she enjoys the company of some dogs. (She is not compatible with cats). April has a fun side that can be bouncy and playful or her sweet side that is snuggly. She is very adaptable. April would love a quiet home with fenced yard and a dog door would be a dream come true. She absolutely loves food, treats, puzzles and belly rubs. If you have the time and patience to win her over, this sweet girl promises to be the most amazing companion you’ve ever known. Apply today to meet our incredible girl.

