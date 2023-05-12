Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Maize!

Meet Maize! This girl is built like a linebacker but she’d love to model a tutu for you! She’s a kisser, a bouncer, a cuddler and a fetcher of toys! This striped bombshell is neat and clean, happy, eager to learn, outgoing and absolutely looking forward to joining you on all the adventures or snuggling on the couch! If you love the English Bulldog’s zest for life, you will love our Maizie, who inherited all the best qualities of that ancestor. We think she’s a real fun gal! Apply today to meet this beauty queen in person and make her your very own! www.shelterluv.com/matchme/adopt/LWY/Dog

