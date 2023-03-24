Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Jordan’s Way & Wylie

This week, Wylie is excited to announce our partnership with Jordan’s Way! Your support helps us help dogs like Wylie, who need our love, care and time to prepare them for new homes! Wiley needed his vaccines, a neuter appointment and his microchip and those expenses add up quickly! More importantly, Wiley needed love, patience and understanding. This is one wonderfully weird dog and he will require a very special home! His foster family has learned that he is crate trained and is a clean houseguest. He requires a fenced yard and would love a big brother dog who likes to play. He is very naughty and cannot be left alone. He is extremely playful and delightfully mischievous. This guy is not incredibly physically active but he does enjoy a good romp in the snow. We believe Wiley is a young husky/heeler mix so he’s very smart. His foster family is waiting for his DNA results.

Wiley has a funny raspy bark. He does tend to “heel” those he loves so he’s best in a home without kids and prepared to redirect that behavior. This boy is delightful and very endearing. He will probably never outgrow his puppy naughtiness but everyone loves him for it! He is a canine social butterfly who is still working on trusting people.

Apply today if you think you have the time and energy for the most amazing dog! Wiley is one-of-a-kind. www.landerpets.org

Advertisement