Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Chester & Pattie!

This week we chose staff favorites Chester and Pattie for Pet of the Week. These seniors are looking for homes to relax in their golden years. We can’t really imagine a more wonderful pair of kitties!

Chester has turned into a social butterfly. He is really an outgoing, friendly type! He seems to like everyone. While he might not be the most attractive black cat you’ve ever met, those eyes of his are absolutely stunning pools of aquamarine! His one remaining fang leaves him looking a bit like Dracula. This charming fellow is all personality! He will be quite toothless soon, as he awaits his upcoming dental appointment.

Peppermint Pattie was Crabby Pattie for a while and she does have a rather grumpy look to her. But don’t be fooled, this girlie is the absolute sweetest once she relaxes. She is a bit reserved but she has a huge purr and a beautiful heart. She’s full of kisses too. She could probably benefit from a continued weight loss program and we know she’d love a lap to snuggle in.

Apply today to meet these two seniors, they would love to get out of the shelter. They would be happy together or apart. www.landerpets.org/adopt