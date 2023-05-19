Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Chado!

Chado is a sweet young adult mixed breed of medium size and excellent manners. If you’ve been looking to adopt a quiet housetrained companion, look no further, we have your perfect girl! Chado loves kids and cuddles. She’s not been real food motivated here at the shelter until we finally found her weakness- the cheesy breadsticks from the Breadboard in Lander will have her standing on her head if you ask! The staff was happy to share their generous gift with our favorite pups. (That translates to mean all of them). Stop and grab some on your way out to meet your next adventure hound! Apply to meet Chado before this amazing girl is scooped up! www.landerpets.org

