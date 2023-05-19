Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Chado!

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection

Chado is a sweet young adult mixed breed of medium size and excellent manners. If you’ve been looking to adopt a quiet housetrained companion, look no further, we have your perfect girl! Chado loves kids and cuddles.  She’s not been real food motivated here at the shelter until we finally found her weakness- the cheesy breadsticks from the Breadboard in Lander will have her standing on her head if you ask! The staff was happy to share their generous gift with our favorite pups. (That translates to mean all of them). Stop and grab some on your way out to meet your next adventure hound! Apply to meet Chado before this amazing girl is scooped up!  www.landerpets.org

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.