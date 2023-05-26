Lander Pet Connection Pet of the Week – Brandy!

Sunshine and a New Best Friend

Meet Brandy! This little cutie is looking for a new address! She doesn’t require anything fancy, just a place where she will be the only pet and very loved. Brandy is best described as an Itty Bitty Pittie with a big personality. She loves people and is always up for kisses and cuddles. With gentle and consistent training, Brandy can learn to be the most amazing dog you’ve ever known! With lots of practice, this adventure pup will be eager to explore the outside world with you. At a year old, Brandy is ready to bring a lot of joy and love into your life. Contact us today to give Brandy the attention she deserves and a loving home to call her own. www.landerpets.org