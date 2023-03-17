Lander Pet Connection hosting 3hr Live Fundraise with Jordan’s Way Wednesday, March 29th

Sponsored by Lander Pet Connection
We are SO EXCITED to announce that Jordan’s Way🐾 will be here for a (3) hour LIVE fundraiser as part of their NATIONAL Tour! Please stay tuned and plan to join us on Facebook!!!

We would love to welcome volunteers to the event on-site from 9am to 2pm! Please reach out on our website to join us for all of the excitement,  challenges and action!

The LIVE FUNDRAISER is scheduled for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29th from 10AM-1PM!! Please INVITE, TAG and SHARE this to everyone you know to help us reach our goal!

TOGETHER, we can do amazing things! 

