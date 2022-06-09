Lander offers a friendly triathlon format June 18￼

(Lander, WY) – The idea of completing a triathlon can be intimidating. But if Joel Harms and Scott Groenke have anything to say about it, that’s not how it will be for the triathlon taking place in Lander this month.

The Lander Reverse Tri the morning of June 18 is designed to be welcoming and fun for first-time and young athletes as well as experienced triathletes. The event is open to relays and has a shortened kids’ race. The course is on familiar routes around Lander and the Lander Swimming Pool—all with a fun twist: participants will reverse the standard order of events and run, bike, then swim. The entry fee has also been set with a focus on accessibility—racers can register here.

“Our goal is to make this a fun and exciting day for racers either as an entry point to the sport or as a chance to push themselves on home turf. We plan to provide it year after year for people who fall in love with the sport,” said Harms, race director.

The goal of making the race a sustainable annual community event is supported by a generous grant from the LOR Foundation. This year’s event is also made possible by a number of local sponsors.

“I believe this is so important for our community to have an active, fun, event like this every year,” said volunteer Barbara McMahill.

Registration for the event is open until June 16.

“One of the best aspects of triathlon is the people, and the group putting on this race exemplifies that. Don’t wait to register! Come join us and ‘tri’ a new sport,” said Groenke.

Anyone who is interested in the event but not ready to participate can volunteer. We are in need of some extra hands to put on this race, and they can find all kinds of fun ways to contribute at https://www.landerconnected.org/

About the Lander Triathlon:

The Lander Triathlon promotes healthy lifestyles, brings families and community together, and strives to foster a supportive and positive spirit that celebrates all types of success. landertriathlon.org

About the LOR Foundation:

Listening first, LOR works with rural communities in the Mountain West to enhance livability and prosperity while preserving the character that makes each community unique. lorfoundation.org