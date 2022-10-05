Lander Middle School student council ready to tackle the school year

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Middle School student council students did a leadership training day with Central Wyoming College last week.

With support from the Lander District Recreation Board and Stacy Wells, CWC Lander/ASI Regrant Coordinator, this free day of leadership, communication and rock climbing set these student council students at LMS up for success this coming school year.

The student council consists of 14 students from the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. This was an all-day trip, with the morning spent doing leadership training and learning about the roles each of them plays in a team. Then after lunch, they went to the “Beehive,” and every single member of the student council climbed to the top.

Advertisement

“It was amazing to see each and every council member make it to the top when some of them started off not wanting to try, scared of heights, and worried about embarrassment,” shared Cristina Jensen, LMS School Counselor. “But with the help of each person, they pumped each other up with kind words and encouragement. Now we are ready to tackle this new school year with a group that trusts each other.” h/t Cristina Jensen