Lander Middle School Hosting Parent/Teen Night and Community Conversation

Fremont County School District #1 wants parents and teens to have open communication about the dangers of marijuana use. Laura Stack, Founder and CEO of Johny’s Ambassadors, will be presenting an in-person seminar on this important topic, Thursday, September 15, 2002, at the Lander Middle School at 6:15 p.m.

The objectives of the event are: Learn About the High-Potency Marijuana Products Used by Today’s Youth

Discover the Effect of THC on Adolescent and Teen Brain Development

See the Results of Legalizing Medical Marijuana for 18-Year-Old’s in Colorado

Understand How Adolescent Marijuana Use Can Lead to Mental Illness and Psychosis

Understand the Connection Between Marijuana and Suicide in Youth

It is recommended for age 18+, as marijuana and THC product photos will be shown, or teens may attend with a parent.

According to the event page, Laura Stack was best known in the business world for her professional moniker, The Productivity Pro. Her 30-year career as a keynote speaker, bestselling author of eight productivity books, and corporate spokesperson came to a screeching halt on November 20, 2019, when her 19-year-old son, Johnny, died by suicide after becoming psychotic from dabbing high-THC marijuana concentrates. Laura responded by forming the nonprofit, Johnny’s Ambassadors, to educate parents and teens about the dangers of today’s high-THC marijuana on adolescent brain development, mental illness, and suicide.

To register for the event or for more information, please click here.