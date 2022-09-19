Lander Middle School Hosting Parent/Teen Night and Community Conversation: Tech Addiction

FCSD #1, in partnership with Project AWARE, are continuing our efforts to provide the

most current information on topics related to the well being of our students. Please join us Thursday, September 22nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Lander Middle School.

We will be hosting Dr. Lisa Strohman and her presentation on technology addiction. This

presentation will address the growing concern that excessive use of technology is negatively impacting the mental health and social development of our children. Dr. Strohman will also provide parents with effective strategies to combat the negative

impacts of technology and social media.

Dr. Strohman has become widely known for her advocacy and education around mental

wellness as it relates to our digital lives. She has worked with thousands of parents,

schools and children around the globe. An attorney, clinical psychologist, and author, Dr.

Strohman established the Digital Citizen Academy, a non-profit program offered to

schools with an in-home plan that educates, empowers and inspires balance and

prosocial use of technology.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event, but please be aware that there is adult content and is appropriate for children 15 years of age and older. Lights On staff will be babysitting during this time.

For more information regarding this event, please contact Matt Jacobson, Parent Liason at [email protected] or at 332-4711.