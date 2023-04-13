Lander Medical Clinic is hiring providers – Join the best in patient care!

Great opportunity to join Lander’s best in patient care!

Lander Medical Clinic is hiring for multiple positions to provide the best patient care in a beautiful Wyoming town at the base of the Wind River Mountains. We have a strong team of Providers that collaborate well together and have a dedicated support staff that truly cares about their patient’s well-being.

Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care have a passion for patient care and community outreach. Both Clinics are locally owned and operated by physician partners. We are a multi-specialty practice, offering care by over 20 Doctors, Physician Assistants and Nurse Practitioners in the following areas: Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Behavioral Health, Dietetics, and Urgent Care. With over 60 years of service and an emphasis on primary care, it is our mission to provide healthcare services to all individuals in our community with dignity, compassion and respect. We are very fortunate to have a unique culture where we are passionate about patient care and provide a great work-life balance to encourage family time and adventure.

About the Community:

We are located in the foothills of the Wind River Mountains. In Wind River Country there is always an opportunity for all-season outdoor recreation. We have world-class opportunities: from internationally known climbing in Sinks Canyon, trout fishing, hiking, camping and epic snowmobiling on the Continental Divide Trail and Togwotee Pass. Our school districts are second to none with engaged teachers, small class sizes, and new/updated facilities. Many of our residents visited for a weekend and ended up staying for a lifetime because of the rich history, quaint shops, great restaurants, and friendly, laid-back community. We are a true western town with ethnic and cultural diversity and a strong arts community.

Open Positions:

Full-Time OB/GYN Physicians – Multiple positions available – These Providers will be responsible for diagnosing and treating conditions related to the reproductive system, such as performing screening exams, offering birth control counseling, and preventing infections. They will also perform surgery, and deliver babies at the local hospital.

Neurology – The Clinic is looking for a board-certified Neurologist to provide a broad range of Neurology services to patients in our community. This is an outpatient position in which the Provider will provide examinations to diagnose and develop treatment plans for patients.

Dermatologist – This Provider will be responsible for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases or other conditions of the skin. Responsibilities include counseling patients on sun protection, skin cancer, performing biopsies and prescribing agents or topical treatments to help patients. This Provider will work closely with the clinic’s new Aesthetics practice and supervise treatments and evaluate patients to determine eligibility for cosmetic procedures.

Urgent Care – This Provider would be responsible for examining, diagnosing, and treating patients with serious illnesses or injuries. Responsibilities include assessing patient conditions, educating patients and family members about medical options, prescribing medications and treatments, and performing other duties to support patients.

Family Practice Physician – This Provider will be responsible for providing primary care for patients of all ages by examining, diagnosing, and treating patients. They will assess patient conditions, educate patients and family members about medical options, prescribe medications and treatments, and provide referrals as needed.

Benefits:

Standard Clinic hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 pm. These positions are eligible for the Clinic Benefits plan which includes medical, dental, and vision coverage, a great 401(k) plan, long-term disability, health savings and flexible spending plans, CME time off and CME allowance. Base pay will depend on experience and hours. For details on responsibilities and qualifications please email [email protected] for a full job description.

To Apply:

Please send your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]

OR

Lander Medical Clinic – Human Resources

Attn: M. Fixter

745 Buena Vista Drive

Lander, WY 82520