Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care welcome Tim Kadrie as new CEO

Dear patients and friends of Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care:

On behalf of the partners, Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Kadrie as our Chief Executive Officer.

Tim has an extensive background in health care and health care operations. He made an impression on the Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care Partners and staff with his innovative ideas, professionalism and experience.

“I am honored to lead this organization and to settle in as a permanent resident here in Fremont County. I am inspired by the work of the passionate and creative professionals I’ve met and can only hope to help them advance the good work that has been accomplished over the last 50+ years. The clinics, located in both Lander and Riverton, support many health care providers, professionals and patients, and I strive to empower the leaders, partners and staff to achieve even greater success.”

We are thrilled to have Tim in the CEO role and look forward to the growth and innovation he will bring to Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care.

Sincerely,

Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care Partners