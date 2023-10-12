Lander may see some snow Friday morning

(Fremont County, WY) – With continuous mountain snow and rain/wind in the lower elevations in store for Thursday, the National Weather Service in Riverton says a little snow may be possible in the Lander and Casper areas Friday morning.

The NWSR shared the below graphic, which shows the “remaining liquid equivalent that could fall by tomorrow morning.”

“Mountains see this as snow,” the NWSR post states. “Tonight, temperatures could get cold enough that places like Lander and Casper could see a little snow on the grass Friday morning.”

h/t NWSR

The NWSR also shared that conditions are expected to dry up later Friday into the weekend, so the snow shouldn’t be lasting.