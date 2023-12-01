Lander local wins division at International Powerlifting World Championships

(Lander, WY) – In November, Jason Hillger attended the 2023 International Powerlifting World Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.

Though he planned on just going for the experience, the Lander local won his division.

“It was definitely kind of a shock,” Jason shared. “I wasn’t expecting to (win). There were a lot of guys there. It was a four-day event total. And there were 150 guys per day. It was insane. It was about seven hours each day, I think is what it took to actually get everybody through.”

He did the push-pull category and was in the 100-kilogram class (220 pounds). h/t Jason Hillger

Jason ended up placing first by bench pressing over 500 pounds and deadlifting over 700 pounds. This also broke two Wyoming state records. He holds two other Wyoming state records and a Utah state record as well.

“It was wild, you know, and it was like extra rewarding for me because I work 10 or 12 hours a day operating heavy equipment. And then, getting to compete against guys that get paid to do that stuff is just insane, and actually placing, it was a pretty rewarding feeling.” h/t Jason Hillger

Now that he has won this, he plans to compete in a different federation, the World Record Powerlifting Federation (WRPF). This is a whole other level of competition, and he has plans to take a national benchpress record.

He is currently classified as an elite-level lifter, like a professional powerlifter. He trains four days a week for only an hour to an hour and a half at a time.

“Those guys train four hours a day, like five days a week,” he explained about the other lifters at the competition. “It was humbling to hear.” h/t Jason Hillger

Jason shared a big thank you to Teton Athletic Club, Gambles, and Pirate Propane for donating to his journey to the International Powerlifting World Championships.

“Those guys helped me out a ton with getting there and making it happen.”

Now that he plans to compete at the next level, he is pursuing local sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring Jason, please email him at [email protected].