Lander local received a new kidney after over two years of waiting

(Lander, WY) – Beloved Lander local David Dempster finally got a new kidney after waiting over two years with Stage 5 Kidney Disease.
David received a call on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. from the transplant team in Aurora, Colorado, saying we need to get him to Denver because he is scheduled at 7 a.m. Monday, the 7th, for a kidney transplant, recalled his mom Deb Harmon.
“The surgery went really well and only took 2 hours, and the team is very pleased with the way the kidney is functioning.”
It’s likely David will be discharged in the middle of next week, but will need to remain in Denver for 4 to 6 weeks.
“Without the fundraisers from the Elks Lodge, Silver Spur Lanes, organizations, the whole community of Lander, and David’s church members at the Word of Faith, financially this would have been a hardship,” Deb shared.
“Due to all the love and donations for David, there was over 16 thousand dollars raised. We send a heartfelt thank you to everyone in the Lander community we, as a family, are very humbled. May god watch over everyone.” – David, Bruce, Jake, and Richard Dempster, Shane and Deb Harmon