Lander local received a new kidney after over two years of waiting

(Lander, WY) – Beloved Lander local David Dempster finally got a new kidney after waiting over two years with Stage 5 Kidney Disease.

David received a call on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. from the transplant team in Aurora, Colorado, saying we need to get him to Denver because he is scheduled at 7 a.m. Monday, the 7th, for a kidney transplant, recalled his mom Deb Harmon.

“The surgery went really well and only took 2 hours, and the team is very pleased with the way the kidney is functioning.”

David out of surgery in recovery on November 7 (h/t Deb Harmon)

It’s likely David will be discharged in the middle of next week, but will need to remain in Denver for 4 to 6 weeks.

“Without the fundraisers from the Elks Lodge, Silver Spur Lanes, organizations, the whole community of Lander, and David’s church members at the Word of Faith, financially this would have been a hardship,” Deb shared.

“Due to all the love and donations for David, there was over 16 thousand dollars raised. We send a heartfelt thank you to everyone in the Lander community we, as a family, are very humbled. May god watch over everyone.” – David, Bruce, Jake, and Richard Dempster, Shane and Deb Harmon