Lander local competing at International Powerlifting World Championships

(Lander, WY) – Jason Hillger has a goal of a 530-pound bench press and 750-pound deadlift for the 2023 International Powerlifting World Championships, which will be held in Eugene, Oregon in November.

The Lander local holds two Wyoming records and matches one Utah record for bench press, which got him invited to the world championship since his classification was so high – international elite level. h/t Jason Hillger

Hillger started lifting about eight years ago as a bodybuilder. He did that for about two years and then had a friend introduce him to powerlifting six years ago.

Advertisement

“It’s pretty much just taken off from there,” he shared.

Powerlifting specializes in your three biggest compound movements in weightlifting, which are the squat, bench press, and deadlift. h/t Jason Hillger

The world championships are expected to see 360 lifters for the three-day span.

Hillger shared he hasn’t decided yet if he’s competing in the 100-kilogram (220-pound) or the 110-kilogram (242-pound) weight class.

Advertisement

“That day will be November 18 will be the actual day that I compete, and there’ll be a total of 120 lifters that day,” he noted. h/t Jason Hillger

Lifters get three attempts at the competition to hit the highest number they can. His bench press is currently at 510 pounds for a 220-pound body weight, which is why he has goals of 530 pounds and 750 pounds.

“I’m pretty much going for the experience,” he explained about the world championships.

Advertisement

In addition to his goals for the world championships, he’s only 19 pounds away from setting a national bench press record, which is his next goal after the competition. h/t Jason Hillger

He is still currently looking for sponsors. If you are interested in sponsoring Jason, you can send him a Facebook message.