Lander Lobos State baseball schedule

Wyatt Burichka
(Fremont County, WY) – The Senior Babe Ruth state baseball tournament will begin Thursday in Lander. The Lobos will have two teams for the state tournament and will also defend their title as well.

The tournament will have two groups with four teams in a round-robin style format. Lander will have a team in each group.

Here is a look at the state schedule for Lander.

Thursday

  • Glenrock vs Lander (2) 9 a.m.
  • Cheyenne vs Lander (1) 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Rock Springs vs Lander (2) 9 a.m.
  • Green River vs Lander (1) 6 p.m.

Saturday

  • Lander (1) vs Gillette 9 a.m.
  • Lander (2) vs Casper 6 p.m.

Sunday

  • Semi-Finals
    • TBD based on the results from Thursday through Saturday
  • Championship
    • TBD from results of the semi-finals

