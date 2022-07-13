Lander Lobos regional tournament schedule

Wyatt Burichka
(Fremont County, WY) – The Lander Lobos will make a trip to Klamath Falls, Oregon to face off against teams from Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and also the Canadian provinces in Alberta and British Columbia.

Lander will play a similar style tournament they competed in at the state tournament they hosted earlier this season. Rock Springs will also represent Wyoming in the tournament starting July 19.

Here is a look at the schedule in which the Lobos will play.

July 19

  • Lander vs South Invite Team 3 4 p.m.

July 20

  • Lander vs Calgary 2 10 a.m.

July 21

  • Lander vs SW Champions 4 p.m.

July 22

  • Lander vs Klamath Falls 7 p.m.

July 24

  • Semi-Finals
    • TBD bases on the results of the four games played.
  • Championship
    • TBD based on results of the semi-final games.

