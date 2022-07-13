Lander Lobos regional tournament schedule

(Fremont County, WY) – The Lander Lobos will make a trip to Klamath Falls, Oregon to face off against teams from Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and also the Canadian provinces in Alberta and British Columbia.
Lander will play a similar style tournament they competed in at the state tournament they hosted earlier this season. Rock Springs will also represent Wyoming in the tournament starting July 19.
Here is a look at the schedule in which the Lobos will play.
July 19
- Lander vs South Invite Team 3 4 p.m.
July 20
- Lander vs Calgary 2 10 a.m.
July 21
- Lander vs SW Champions 4 p.m.
July 22
- Lander vs Klamath Falls 7 p.m.
July 24
- Semi-Finals
- TBD bases on the results of the four games played.
- Championship
- TBD based on results of the semi-final games.