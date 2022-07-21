Lander Lobos post-season tournament games from Oregon will air on KOVE

(Fremont County, WY) – The Lander Lobos have made it to the Babe Ruth Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament in Klamath Falls, Oregon. The remaining Lobos games will have radio coverage KOVE 1330 AM and 107.7 FM. You can also LISTEN ONLINE HERE.

Coverage is courtesy of Oregon radio group, mybasin.com. The Lobos are set to play at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. Josh Eldridge will be doing the play-by-play of all the games of the regional tournament.

The Lobos fell in their first game of the tournament 15-0 against the host team, Klamath Falls.

Upcoming games are listed below. All times are Mountain.

Thursday

Lander vs Kelseo Superior

Friday

Lander vs Calgary AAA Blues 5 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday