Lander Library is the place “To Be, or Not To Be” Saturday with the Met Opera

HAMLET, THE OPERA

This is not your granny’s Hamlet!

Created by Australian composer Brett Dean, Hamlet the opera premiered in Australia in 2017. Librettist Matthew Jocelyn has tweaked Shakespeare’s masterpiece by rearranging some of the dialogue and speakers. Choral groups and musicians playing unusual musical instruments join the orchestra, escalating the tension of this edgy, riveting production as the opera progresses to its inevitable, tragic conclusion.

Advertisement

Please join us from 11:00 am to about 2:45 pm on Saturday, June 6th in Lander Library’s Carnegie Room for the final opera of the Met Live in HD season.

Lunch will be available for purchase from The Breadboard.

Everyone is welcome! Donations are appreciated.

Call the Lander Library (332-5194) with questions.