The Lander Library will host its annual Lego Exhibition on August 4, 2022 from 6 to 7 pm in the Carnegie Room.

Builders ages 4 to 18 are invited to bring an original creation to show. Short, G-rated stop-motion movies are also welcome (please provide the movie on a flash drive). The public is invited to view all the amazing creativity on display.

Please register by August 2nd so we know how many tables to set up.