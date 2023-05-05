Lander Legends Legion baseball preview and schedule

(Lander, WY) – A year ago, the Lander community saw the return of legion baseball after a 15-year absence. Although it was just a C team competing the start of legion baseball was back. This year the Lander Legends will have an A team who will look to make noise early for in the Legion A ranks.

The Legends are coached by David Thompson who was an assistant for the C team last season and will now guide the Legends in their first year at the A level. "It's exciting to have legion baseball in Lander. I think the community is going to embrace the Legends! We have a bright future!" (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

Lander will have a busy first year including a chance to play in Pocatello before districts. They will also take on the Legion A Northwest district that includes Cody, Powell, and Lovell.

Thompson, says defense is going to be one of the biggest factors this season. “Defense wins games. If we can keep our errors to a minimum and keep it close, we will have a shot.”

You can listen to the full interview below with David Thompson below.

The C team will also be back again this season with multiple young athletes competing led by coach Paul Gale who comes from Arizona. The C team will have multiple games including playing in Legend series games throughout the season. “They are our future!” Thompson said talking about the younger kids playing for the ball club this season.

Here is a look at the season schedule. (Note: Bold means conference games. Lander is in the Legion A Northwest this season.) County 10 will have coverage of the Lander Legends A games this season.

* Games will not be broadcasted due to the Lander Valley High School graduation.

May 12 at Green River 3 and 5 p.m.

May 13 at Green River 12 and 2 p.m.

*May 21 home vs Lander Men’s League 2 and 4 p.m.

May 26 home vs Green River 3 and 5 p.m.

May 28 at Buffalo 1 and 3 p.m.

May 30 home vs Lovell 1 and 3 p.m.

June 1 home vs Cody 3 and 5 p.m.

J une 14 at Lovell 1 and 3 p.m. (Games are played in Cowley)

June 16-18 Father’s Day Tournament in Powell

June 21 home vs Rawlins Rawlins 3 and 5 p.m.

June 27 home vs Powell 1 and 3 p.m.

July 7 at Cody TBA

July 10 home vs Rawlins 3 and 5 p.m.

July 11 at Powell 1 and 3 p.m.

July 14 and 15 at Pocatello 12 and 2 p.m.

July 19-21 Districts at Lovell (played in Cowley)

July 26-30 State at Sheridan

C team schedule:

May 6 at Powell 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 10 home vs Riverton 4 and 6 p.m.

May 17 at Riverton 4 and 6 p.m.

May 24 home vs Riverton 4 and 6 p.m.

May 27 home vs Powell 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

May 31 at Riverton TBA

June 2 at Cody 3 and 5 p.m.

June 6 at Jackson 4 and 6 p.m.

June 7 at Lovell 4 and 6 p.m.

June 8 at Riverton 4 and 6 p.m.

June 13 home vs Evanston TBA

June 15 home vs Riverton 4 and 6 p.m.

June 20 home vs Lovell 4 and 6 p.m.

June 22 at Lovell 4 and 6 p.m.

June 23-25 at Laramie Tournament

June 27 home vs Cody 3 and 5 p.m.

June 29 home vs Worland 4 and 6 p.m.

July 1 home vs Jackson 2 and 4 p.m.

July 6 home vs Worland 4 and 6 p.m.

July 8 at Evanston TBA

July 13-16 State at Douglas