Lander girls and boys are one game away from heading to state

(Fremont County, WY) – Lander faced elimination yesterday when Lander fell in their first-round match-up. The Lady Tigers battled Worland while the Tigers took on the host team Mountain View. Lander remains in a win or go home scenario heading into today.

The Lady Tigers saw Worland jump out to a lead at the half that was manageable for Lander to overcome. Lander held Worland to 18 second-quarter points while scoring 25 of their own to earn the 45-40 win to end Worland’s season and give Lander one more chance to extend their season by one more week. Megan Winfield led the scoring with 11 points in the win. The Lady Tigers will take on Mountain View at 10:30 a.m. County 10 will have coverage live on KOVE 1330 A.M. 107.7 F.M. and streaming video on the NFHS Network.

The Lander boys knew they were going to be in a tight contest against the Buffaloes from Mountain View who is the host team of teh tournament. After leading 33-22 heading into the fourth the Tigers would see Mountain View score 22 points in the fourth. However, Lander needed to just stay ahead and where able to do so scoring 18 of their own. Brenon Stauffenberg led the scoring with 18 points in the 51-44. Lander will play at 12 p.m. against Powell who has been in close games in all three of their games this season. The Tigers game will also be broadcasted live on KOVE and on the NFHS Network.

