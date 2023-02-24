Lander Free Medical Clinic receives $25K grant from Trinity Episcopal Church foundation

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic, which just opened its doors for service February 6, took another big step forward in providing free medical services after receiving a $25,000 check from Trinity Episcopal Church in Lander. From Trinity Episcopal Church: Linda Hudson, Deacon; Janet Seeley, Rector; Walt Seeley, Rector. From Lander Medical Clinic: Kevin Wilson, Executive Director. h/t Vince Tropea

“The need was expressed for direct patient care costs,” commented church Rector Janet Seeley, who stated that church Deacon Linda Hudson and Lander Free Medical Clinic Executive Director Kevin Wilson applied for a grant through the Foundation for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming, in collaboration with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Atlantic City and St. David’s Episcopal Church in Fort Washakie.

Rector Walt Seeley was thankful for this opportunity to be able to “make the dream a reality to help people in our community that need it the most, who are falling through the cracks and are not able to get medical care.”

“Through the hard work of Kevin and Dr. Brian Gee and lots of other volunteers, we’ve been able to make that happen, and make a difference in people’s lives,” Walt added.

According to Wilson, there are currently seven volunteer providers at the Clinic, who also work at places like Lander Medical Clinic and IHS.

“They already have a patient load and they’re taking on even more patients through the kindness and generosity of their own hearts, so we definitely tank them and all of the board members who have shepherded this thing” commented Wilson.

Now that the Free Clinic is open and more funds are rolling in, (they have already served 12 patients) prescriptions are being filled and diagnostic tests and lab work are now being done.

Wilson also shared some of the medical equipment in the facility that grants like these help pay for, which he informed is up to par with what you would find in most pay clinics.



Be on the lookout for more updates from the Lander Free Medical Clinic in the coming months, until then, listen here for more information from Wilson on KOVE’s Coffee Time!