Lander Free Medical Clinic now accepting patients ahead of January 2023 opening

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic is now officially accepting patients for when the facility opens in January of 2023, according to an announcement made on November 9.

The Lander Free Medical Clinic is a grassroots effort spearheaded by local RN Kevin Wilson that aims to “provide free health care services to low-income and uninsured residents of Fremont County, Wyoming through the support of generous volunteers and donors.“

Since its formation back in November of last year, the Clinic has made many strides to get to this stage, and now folks can apply if they meet the following criteria:

Are a resident of Fremont County

Make less than 200% of the poverty level

Do not have access to health insurance (private, government, Medicare, Medicaid, IHS, VA, etc.)

Click here to learn more about the patient eligibility guidelines.

Call or email to schedule an intake appointment: 307-349-0363 [email protected]landerfreeclinic.org

In addition to reaching out, folks can also learn more about the Clinic at an upcoming Open House taking place on Tuesday, December 13, 5:30 PM, at Lander’s Trinity Episcopal Church.

“We invite the community—prospective patients, donors, supporters, and anyone interested in learning more about the Free Clinic—to join us for an open house at the Free Clinic’s space within Trinity Episcopal Church.“

At the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to meet some of the clinic’s providers, learn about the care the clinic will provide, and enjoy good company and light snacks.

To learn how to donate, volunteer, and stay up to date on the Lander Free Medical Clinic, reach out on the website, or Facebook page.