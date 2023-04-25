Lander Free Medical Clinic earned 2023 Gold Rating from NAFC Quality Standards Program

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic earned a 2023 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.

By self-attesting that the organization has certain policies and procedures in place, it is able to highlight its commitment to providing quality care to patients.

The National Association of Free and Charitable Clinic’s mission is building healthy communities for all through quality, equitable, accessible healthcare. The NAFC and its members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive access to quality healthcare. To quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, the NAFC formalized a set of Quality Standards for member organizations.

Advertisement

“We are excited to earn the Gold Quality Rating from NAFC. This is the highest level quality rating offered by NAFC and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our board of directors, volunteer providers, nurses, and staff. We have been working hard to deliver the best healthcare possible to our Lander and Fremont County neighbors who go without health insurance due to an inability to afford it. This is a wonderful recognition from a national organization that we are operating our clinic with integrity and rigorous attention to detail,” said Executive Director Kevin Wilson.

Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating and attest that they successfully incorporate these standards within their organization. NAFC Quality Standards elements include policies and procedures related to the following areas: Administrative, Clinic/Pharmacy Responsibilities, Credentialing and Privileging Systems, Patient Care, and Risk Management Systems.

For more information on the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org. For more information on the Lander Free Medical Clinic, please visit landerfreeclinic.org.

The Lander Free Medical Clinic provides free health care services to low-income and uninsured residents of Fremont County, Wyoming through the support of generous volunteers and donors. We educate patients on health and disease management to help build a more just and equitable community-based healthcare system.

Advertisement