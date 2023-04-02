Lander First Fridays – Walk, Explore, Unwind on April 7

Lander First Fridays returns on April 7, 2023, with amazing deals from some incredible Lander businesses. Please join us downtown and be sure to check in with each of these locations for some fun new specials.

Mr. D’s is proud to present local authors for Lander First Fridays. Join us on April 7th from 5-7 pm with local authors Kelley Dehnert and Britney Dehnert. They’ll have books available to purchase. Stompin’ Grounds will have a coffee (and non-coffee) special, the liquor store will have a wine tasting, and other specials may pop up around the store. We can’t wait to see you!

Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking is having a Bible Journaling class and Crio Bru samples. The class may be full by then, but people can observe the class and sample the cocoa.

Advertisement

Lander Bodyworks Studio will offer Salsa dancing from 6-7pm and Country from 7-8:30pm. No partners needed. 485 North 4th Street.

Snow Deep Designs will have a What’s-on-the-Press with multiple designs set-up to print your own, or just watch! $24 or BYO for $10. 290 Washakie St.

Lander maker Melinda Bausch will be at Rebound: The Art of Repurposing to demonstrate how she repurposes sheets into plush rugs perfect for kitchens and bathrooms.

Mulino is also participating with an entree and dessert duo for $32. The entree is a house-baked rigatoni with bechamel, house-smoked duck breast, cherry tomato, and kale. The dessert included is a mini cast-iron chocolate chip cookie. Ummm…YUM!

Advertisement

Middle Fork will have a new dinner menu (see Facebook for updates) and a fresh artist hanging in the dining room, her name is Noelle Weimann. Our musician will be Quinn Cerovski; he also goes by Red Dangit.

Join us at Alchemy Join Alchemy Artists’ Cooperative for First Friday 4/7 6-8pm! Spring is on her way! We’ll be making DIY origami seedling planters. We’ll use recycled newspaper and instruct how to fold the container. Then we will put potting soil in them and a flower seed. Kirk Norman will be the origami instructor and Laura Norman will show how to fill & plant the seed and future care.

Businesses, non-profits, or groups that would like to participate in Lander First Fridays need to fill out the Intent to Participate form, and a Lander First Fridays committee member will be in touch with you!

Advertisement

For more information, including a growing list of participants, please contact the Lander First Fridays Committee at [email protected] or visit the Lander First Fridays Facebook page.