Lander First Fridays to kick-off the Holiday Season on December 2

(Lander, WY) – Community partners, artists, and local businesses are participating in the December First Friday on December 2, from 6-8 pm in Lander.

Lander local businesses will have some fantastic deals just in time for the holidays. Eventgoers searching for local shopping can stop by 23 Squared for hot apple cider and free 23 Squared t-shirts with every purchase. Rebound: The Art of Repurposing Rebound will have live music featuring Candice Frude, cookies, and BOGO t-shirts. Messenger Girls are back with 20% off all clothes, 10% off their soaps, and a free pen with each purchase.

Many of the businesses participating in the kick-off event have cultivated limited-time specials. Mulino Italian Bistro will offer a boozy hot apple cider drink special and a fun dinner special. Wyoming Cowboy Cuts will have a First Friday Meat Box with copious amounts of ground beef and top-of-the-line steaks.

Special events will include The Middle Fork providing dinner service and an art opening for a local artist; Snow Deep Design will finish their yarn-art forest and provide supplies, snacks, drinks, and tunes. Alchemy Artist Co-op will host a night of holiday card-making, equipped with warm beverages and cozy memory-making.

Businesses and organizations that will be participating in the December event are:

Alchemy Artists Co-Op

Country Charm

Hello the House

Lander Pioneer Museum (9am-5pm)

Messenger Girls

The Middle Fork

Mulino Italian Bistro

Rebound: The Art of Repurposing

Scott Robeson Designs

Snow Deep Designs (5:30-7:30 pm)

23 Squared

Wyoming Cowboy Cuts

Businesses, non-profits, or groups that would like to participate in Lander First Fridays need to fill out the Intent to Participate form, and a Lander First Fridays committee member will be in touch with you!

For more information, including a growing list of participants, please contact the Lander First Fridays Committee at [email protected] or visit the Lander First Fridays Facebook page.

