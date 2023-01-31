Lander First Fridays return on February 3, 2023, with amazing deals from some incredible Lander businesses. Please join us downtown and be sure to check in with each of these locations for some fun new specials.

Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking has something extra special (and secret) up their sleeves! Don’t forget to wander down the block to check it out!

Rebound: The Art of Repurposing will be hosting local maker Melinda Bausch. Melinda will be doing a Plarn Demonstration. Don’t know what Plarn is? Come find out what it is, how it keeps plastic out of the landfill, and the functional products Melinda makes with it!

Join us at Alchemy for February’s First Friday 2/3! We’ll be decorating homemade Valentine’s Day cookies! Enjoy warm drinks and artistic ambiance and bring your loves for something sweet and handmade! Little people are welcome!

202 Main st 6pm-8pm!

Please join 23 Squared on February 3 for hot apple cider and goodies while shopping for your special Valentine!

Join Messenger Girls on Friday, February 3 for cherry cheesecake and 15% off your Valentine’s purchase!

Mulino will be offering an entree and dessert duo for this upcoming First Friday! It’ll be House Made Braised Brisket Lasagna and a Hot Cast Iron Chocolate Chip Cookie for $29/person. We will still have our a la carte menu available, but this will be a First Friday exclusive deal!

Lander Bodyworks will offer country dance lessons along with line dancing for February’s First Friday!

Starting at 6:30 pm-8:00.

At Lander Bodyworks Studio 485 North 4th Street.

No partners needed.

The Middle Fork will have an Italian-themed dinner menu as well as musical entertainment by John Brown. February First Fridays are looking hot!