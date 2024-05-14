Lander fireworks show tradition to continue in 2024

(Lander, WY)—A community effort has been underway since August 2023 to save the Lander 4th of July fireworks show.

The Independence Day Fireworks Committee is a private citizen committee that banded together after the city opted not to pursue fireworks following the rodeo on the 4th of July, shared Tara Romans, committee president.

The six-person committee has worked hard to secure funding, insurance, and a location for the 2024 community fireworks show, aiming to keep the tradition alive.

“There’ve been lots of hurdles,” Romans said. “And literally up until a month ago, we didn’t know if we were going to be able to make this happen or not.”

The committee knew early in 2024 that they would have to look for a location outside the city limits due to the City’s restrictions, she noted.

Lander Councilmembers Missy White and John Larsen stepped up to help the committee and Representative Lloyd Larsen talked with the Wyoming Life Resource Center (WLRC), who donated its land as the venue for this year’s show.

“Our goal as a community and as a committee is to have everybody enjoy them no matter what part of Lander you’re observing them from,” Romans explained.

They plan to sell a limited number of parking spots on the WLRC campus for the community to view the fireworks up close. The funds from those parking passes will help pay for the fireworks next year. County 10 will share more information about the parking spots when the details have been solidified.

This year, the Lander-based LOR Foundation gave the committee seed and starter funds, and until their 501C3 is established, they are working with the Lander Community Foundation to accept donations.

They still need to raise an additional $5,000 to cover some cost variables for this year’s show.

To donate, mail a check payable to Lander Community Foundation to PO Box 1131, Lander, WY 82520, and make sure to write “fireworks” in the memo. Donation questions? Email [email protected].

They also need more people to join their committee. They are currently trying to manage with a skeleton crew that includes Romans, Robert Cruickshank, Mindy Clancy, Cindy Wietzki, Brian Neely, and John Brown.

If you are interested in joining the committee, send them a message through their Facebook page here.

