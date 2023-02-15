Lander experienced some real Wyoming traffic Wednesday morning; loose horses eventually corralled

(Lander, WY) – Lander now has proof it’s not a one horse town, after a group of five or six horses got loose on Main Street Wednesday morning, February 15. h/t Vince Tropea

Coffee Time host Vince Tropea was able to see the events unfold from the window of the radio station in Lander as he was wrapping up today’s broadcast, when the group of horses sauntered by, with the Lander Police Department (LPD) and owners in tow.

Just as the horses began to speed up a trot, LPD and those on scene were able to direct them from Main Street to Tiger Drive, the back road entrance into the high school.

Once in a less hectic environment without cars passing by, the horses were able to be easily corralled.

County 10 reached out to LPD Police Chief Scott Peters, who was able to confirm that the horses somehow got loose, and were corralled at a nearby church. The horses then made another getaway, leading to the scene mentioned above.