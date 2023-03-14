Lander Economic Development Association hires Rue as temporary Executive Director

Tracy Rue has recently accepted the temporary position as the Executive Director of the Lander Economic Development Association. “We are in a good position with Tracy’s position to secure a strong economic development future in Lander,” states Mike Jones, co-chair of LEDA.

Rue resides in Lander and also serves on the Lander Housing Authority board. His focus is on improving quality and access to care for Fremont County citizens.

Tracy was the President, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Skywriter MD, Skywriter is a national Virtual Medical Scribe company serving hospital systems nationwide. Tracy leveraged 30 years of clinical, administrative and technical experience and success in healthcare to develop and deploy this unique approach to solving the medical documentation challenges across the country. Prior to Skywriter MD, Tracy was the Director of Business Development for a national healthcare interoperability/analytics company and consulted with several HIEs across the country, as well as with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for their EHR implementation. He was instrumental in moving physicians from paper charts to EHRs, assisting practices with EHR selection, leading contract negotiations, directing implementation and workflow redesign, and interfacing.

Tracy is a nationally recognized Health Information Technology expert focused on physician adoption and implementation of EHRs, EHR-to-HIE and HIE-to-HIE interoperability, streamlining discrete and clinically relevant document exchange, and developing the analytics capabilities necessary for improved health outcomes and payment reform initiatives. He developed solutions for moving health data between physician offices, HIEs and the Colorado Beacon Community, in conjunction with the Regional Extension Center. On a national level, Tracy worked with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Beacon Community, EHR Community of Practice Work Group, which broke ground for HIE/EMR discrete data exchange for use cases including population health management tools, risk stratification, robust data analytics and clinical exchange.

In addition, Tracy spent 25 years in the field of Neuro-Diagnostics as well as Healthcare Administration for outpatient healthcare clinics also serving as Vice President and President-Elect of the Wyoming MGMA (Medical Group Management Association).

Sarah Hamlin, LEDA’s co-chair, said, “With the number of cool projects happening in Lander right now, it is great to see Tracy’s position helping to keep things moving forward.”

To learn more about LEDA, please visit www.landereda.org.