Lander council work session Tuesday; budget discussion ‘if needed’

Katie Roenigk
Lander's City Hall (County 10)

The Lander City Council will hold a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes a review of amended job descriptions for the deputy clerk/treasurer and the airport/fire hall manager.

The council will also review the city’s amended salary structure and discuss amending the City of Lander fee schedule.

If needed, there will be a discussion about the 2022-2023 budget.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person or Zoom attendance (Meeting ID: 462 679 1690 Passcode: 869970).

For more information call 332-2870 or visit the city’s website.

