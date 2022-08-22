Lander council to hold regular meeting, work session Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Council Chambers at Lander City Hall, 240 Lincoln St.

The regular meeting features five “new business” items:

-authorize the mayor to sign a change order with Hein Bond Architects for the Maven project

-authorize the mayor to sign a change order with Patrick Construction for the bank restoration and utility crossings of the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River

-authorize the council to sign an agreement between the City of Lander and Tecia Lynn Waller for the Lander Community Center

-approve the removal of the retiring city clerk from all financial accounts, the addition of the new city clerk to all financial accounts, and the granting of all banking privileges to the new deputy treasurer/clerk

-approve a replat of several lots in the J.I. Pattens Subdivision in the 300 block of Sweetwater Street

The work session agenda only includes one item: staff and council updates.

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 895 1124 9706 Passcode: 810004).

Meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.