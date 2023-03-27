Lander council to hold regular meeting, work session Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the regular meeting includes one item of new business: authorize the mayor to sign an amendment to a project agreement for the Lander storage tanks and pump station 2019 project.

The work session agenda includes four items:

-a healthy rivers update

-a discussion about potential changes to the current review and recommendation process for the Lander Investment For Tomorrow Committee

-a discussion about the city’s strategic plan and council priorities

-a discussion about changes to the city’s fee schedule resolution

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 868 1025 1205 Passcode: 137047).

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.