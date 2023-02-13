Lander council to hear landfill update during Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda includes a landfill update from the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District.

The council will also consider a resolution authorizing a $5,000 grant application to the Wyoming Community Gas community improvement program for the July 2023 fireworks celebration in Lander.

Under new business, the council will:

-consider accepting a resignation from Drew Seitz from the Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission

-consider waiving or partially waiving the city’s gate fee provision for the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association

-consider authorizing the mayor to sign a temporary LOTRA lease, license and indemnification agreement

-consider authorizing the mayor to sign a $20,000 amendment to the original contract for a wells project

-consider authorizing the mayor to sign a contract for the 2023 airport crack seal project

-consider authorizing the mayor to sign a $3,195 change order for the Maven Outdoor Equipment Company headquarter project

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 893 7645 8605 Passcode: 072981).

Past meeting records are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

