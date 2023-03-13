Lander council to hear economic development funding recommendations during regular meeting Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda for the evening includes a public hearing on the city’s mill levy ordinance.

The ordinance sets the local levy at eight mills – the amount “necessary … to raise sufficient money by general tax to meet the current expenses of the City of Lander for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023.”

The council will consider approving the ordinance later in the meeting.

Other action items Tuesday include two resolutions: one amending the fees and utility rates for residents eligible for low-income discounts, and another authorizing an application to the Fremont County Recreation Board for $7,000 for park improvements.

Under new business, the council will consider appointing Kara Colovich to the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustments.

LIFT recommendations

The council will also consider funding recommendations from the Lander Investment for Tomorrow Committee, including:

-up to $107,500 for Wyoglass LLC to aid in the construction of a new building

-up to $39,750 for Whitebark Café to help renovate their space

-up to $6,450 for the Central Wyoming Climbers’ Alliance for marketing expenses connected to the upcoming International Climbers’ Festival

-up to $11,630 for the Central Wyoming College Lander Outreach Center to help develop “food economy resiliency through strengthening regional food enterprises and markets.”

Five applications were not recommended for funding: from Block and Tackle Tree Service, Huhnke Dory Properties, Academy of the Winds, OtterSpace Electric Vehicle, and Bossert Collective. h/t City of Lander

When combined, the nine applications LIFT received this quarter added up to about $447,000, and the committee had about $165,000 to distribute, according to their report.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 816 2108 5906 Passcode: 012653).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.