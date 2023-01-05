Lander council member, fire chief sworn in during Tuesday meeting

Lander city attorney Adam Phillips, right, administered the oath of office to Councilmember Josh Hahn during a Lander City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t City of Lander

The newest member of the Lander City Council was sworn in Tuesday: Councilmember Josh Hahn.

Lander City Councilmember Josh Hahn, right, shook hands with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson after taking the oath of office Tuesday. h/t City of Lander

Councilmember Julia Stuble welcomed Hahn during the meeting, noting that the city is “really well-served by the diversity of thought” that exists within the governing body.

“That’s what our community deserves,” she said. I’m excited for your new perspective to be added.”

Fire chief

The council also witnessed the swearing-in of new Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Eric Siwik during Tuesday’s meeting.

Lander city attorney Adam Phillips, right, administered the swearing-in for new Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Eric Siwik during a Lander City Council meeting Tuesday. h/t City of Lander
Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Eric Siwik, right, shook hands with Lander Mayor Monte Richardson after being sworn in Tuesday. h/t City of Lander
