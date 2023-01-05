Lander council member, fire chief sworn in during Tuesday meeting

The newest member of the Lander City Council was sworn in Tuesday: Councilmember Josh Hahn.
Councilmember Julia Stuble welcomed Hahn during the meeting, noting that the city is “really well-served by the diversity of thought” that exists within the governing body.
“That’s what our community deserves,” she said. I’m excited for your new perspective to be added.”
Fire chief
The council also witnessed the swearing-in of new Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Eric Siwik during Tuesday’s meeting.
