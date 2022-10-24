Lander Community Health Center – Pediatrics is hiring a part-time Medical Assistant or RN

Job Summary (part-time position)

The Registered Nurse (RN) provides direct patient care in an outpatient clinical setting; assesses the patient needs, provides education services, and assists healthcare providers in the conduct of a comprehensive healthcare delivery system. Responsible for nurse navigator functions within focus area or assigned pod when assigned by manager. This position will be in an outpatient pediatric department.

The Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (MA) provides clinical support services to the physician. The MA’s duties include preparation of clients for the room, basic

laboratory testing, ECG, updraft treatments, measurement of vital signs, procedures, administering medications, and immunizations. This position also requires electronic record proficiency and basic knowledge of front office procedures such as scheduling appointments. The MA will work in an outpatient pediatric department.

The MA should have knowledge of medical terms and applicable equipment, medical clinical protocols and procedures, patient, triage methods, concepts and practices, communications and techniques, procedures and standards for the administration of medications, and patient care, patient charts, and patient medical histories, equipment operation such as catheters, oxygen, and, applicable OSHA health, environment and safety, Federal and State, rules and regulations.

RN Essential Functions

• Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Corporate Compliance policies;

• Assesses patient needs, assists physician staff in direct care delivery and initiates treatment under physician supervision and understanding orders, and generates appropriate medical chart notations;

• Assists in compliance with OSHA regulations including testing, quality control, and respective nursing protocols;

• Provides direct service to patients in the conduct of various clinical procedures within the approved scope of nursing licensure;

• Prepare patients for in-office minor surgeries, monitoring such patients during such surgery and during recovery, and keeping physicians informed on patient status;

• Assists in or directly performs under supervision, therapeutic procedures including administering medications, application of dressings and removing sutures and bandages, and other procedures that are performed by the provider;

• Provides health care information to patients and others relating to courses of treatment, prevention, and chronic care regimens;

• Assists in performing physical exams and other procedures and may perform designated Lab procedures;

• Provides first-aid or emergency care as needed and may coordinate patient health care needs with the Case Manager;

• Will complete proficiency testing on all required nursing procedures and skills;

• Be proficient in the Electronic Medical Records system;

• Performs nurse navigator functions within the focus area or assigned pod when assigned.

• Performs other duties as may be assigned.

MA Essential Functions

Receives clients and prepares for provider appointments per departmental procedures. This includes obtaining and recording the client’s vital signs and chief complaint.

Immediately notifies the provider of abnormal vital signs (i.e., low or elevated blood pressure, low or elevated heart rate, low 02 saturation, difficulty breathing, bleeding or hemorrhage, decreased level of consciousness).

Appropriately communicates provider instructions to clients and serves as a patient advocate to the provider. This includes contacting clients regarding abnormal laboratory or diagnostic values and relaying provider instructions accurately, scheduling/rescheduling appointments per provider instructions, effectively representing patient health care needs and concerns to the provider, and returning patient’s phone calls in a timely manner;

Performs laboratory and other tests in conjunction with approved departmental protocols. This includes demonstrating competency in performing blood glucose testing, urinalysis, rapid strep testing, fecal occult blood testing, and urine pregnancy tests; properly instructing patients in specimen collection, such as clean catch urinalysis and sputum specimen collection; demonstrating competency in phlebotomy skills; and performs ECG, updraft treatments, oximetry and 02 set up and administration;

Maintains equipment and supplies as necessary for patient care including maintaining adequate supplies to perform patient exams and procedures, ensuring that exam rooms are set up appropriately for providers to provide appropriate care to clients, and placing orders, through the assigned staff member, for equipment and/or supplies;

Provides documentation of all client interactions in the client’s electronic medical record including recording of vital signs, chief complaints, and other appointment specific information in the patient’s electronic medical record; records all telephone interactions with clients in the electronic medical record, records all prescription refills for clients in the electronic medical record as ordered by provider and records all other pertinent and client-specific information in the medical record;

Performs other related duties as assigned including following guidelines established at the time of assignment, accepts assignments willingly, prioritizes workload to ensure timely completion of the assignment, asks appropriate clarifying questions relative to the scope of the assignment, and participates in the training of other CMA students as assigned.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties, or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Minimum Qualifications

RN Education:

This position requires the RN to have graduated from an accredited institution of nursing with an Associate Degree or diploma. A Bachelor’s Degree is preferred. A minimum of one (1) year of relevant experience in a clinical environment is required. This position must have a proven work history with hands-on, full-charge nursing responsibility and demonstrated competency with all aspects of nursing protocols and procedures. RNs must possess a valid Wyoming registration as a Registered Nurse and must be current with BLS certification.

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills and abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions. This position routinely deals with sensitive and confidential information and documents requiring the utmost privacy and confidentiality.

MA Education

This position requires the MA to have graduated from an accredited Medical Assistant Program Certification with the National Association of Health Professionals within sixty (60) days of the last day of the clinical externship.

Must have a proven work history with hands-on, full-charge nursing responsibility and demonstrated competency with all aspects of nursing protocols and procedures.

MA’s must be current with BLS certification.

Physical Demands

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to perform the essential functions of this job successfully. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit or stand for long periods of time, handle papers, type and operate computer equipment, reach with hands and arms, talk, see and hear. Specific vision abilities are required for this job including close vision and the ability to adjust focus. An RN may be required to assist patients including lifting.

Work is performed in a typical business office/medical clinic environment and periodically at locations outside the office. Some trips by automobile to other sites may be required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this job.

