Lander Community Concerts Association has big news

Lander Community Concerts Association is excited to announce they are becoming Lander Performing Arts.

“We feel so lucky and excited to be bringing this new iteration of the Lander Community Concerts Association to our community.”

In addition to the launch of LPA, this year is their 75th birthday! To celebrate, they have an exciting 2022-2023 season in the works – here’s a little sneak peek:

Jalan Crossland and Joshua James at the Livery Stable

September 9, 2022

San Diego Ballet

December 5, 2022

7:00 PM 10:00 PM

More information

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

March 21, 2023

7:00 PM 9:30 PM

More Information

“Art belongs to everyone, even in a rural Wyoming community like ours! We are dedicated to including you, and our community, in all of our shows – be it through attendance, volunteer opportunities, outreach programs, and community building events.”

To find out more, buy tickets, and sign up to volunteer, visit their new website: landerperformingarts.org.

Follow them on Instagram + Facebook for even more updates!

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out at [email protected]

