Lander City Council to discuss potential fee for camping at local parks during work session Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting and work session beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

There is one new business action item on the regular meeting agenda: approve a resolution exempting the Pioneer Museum property from the open container provision of city law for a wedding.

The work session agenda features four items of new business.

First, the council will hear an update about the LOR (Livability, Opportunity, and Responsibility) Foundation from Lander community officer Ami Vincent.

Then, the council will discuss the potential for a camping fee or donation box at Lander City Park.

The council will also discuss:

-a proposed $45 million loan application for future water and sewer projects

-a proposed salary structure amendment reflecting a cost-of-living increase

Both meetings are open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom.

To stream the regular meeting live, click here (Meeting ID: 811 5708 7616, Passcode: 026541).

To stream the work session meeting live, click here (Meeting ID: 831 8513 9136 Passcode: 636600).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.