Lander Children’s Museum’s Fall programming has something for everyone!

The Lander Children’s Museum is excited to offer special programs this fall for learners ages birth-8 years old! Each week, we offer a variety of exciting ehttp://www.landerchildrensmuseum.org/vents to spark curiosity and inspire interest in STEAM (STEAM stands for Science, Technology , Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Whether it is moving and grooving to favorite songs and rhymes during our free STEAM story time program, applying observational and critical thinking skills to solve a mystery at our Detective Agency (beginning in October), or stirring up magical potions and color-changing unicorn dough during Fairytale School, we hope that you will come join us this fall for some educational fun!

Some programs require pre-registration, so we invite you to check out our website for more information and to sign up: www.landerchildrensmuseum.org.

You can also contact our Programs Coordinator, Cindy Coyne, for more information: [email protected].