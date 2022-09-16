Lander Children’s Museum’s Fall programming has something for everyone!

Sponsored by Lander Children's Museum
Sponsored by Lander Children's Museum
County 10 photo.

The Lander Children’s Museum is excited to offer special programs this fall for learners ages birth-8 years old! Each week, we offer a variety of exciting ehttp://www.landerchildrensmuseum.org/vents to spark curiosity and inspire interest in STEAM (STEAM stands for Science, Technology , Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics).

Whether it is moving and grooving to favorite songs and rhymes during our free STEAM story time program, applying observational and critical thinking skills to solve a mystery at our Detective Agency (beginning in October), or stirring up magical potions and color-changing unicorn dough during Fairytale School, we hope that you will come join us this fall for some educational fun!

Some programs require pre-registration, so we invite you to check out our website for more information and to sign up: www.landerchildrensmuseum.org.

You can also contact our Programs Coordinator, Cindy Coyne, for more information: [email protected].

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.